Insider Sale: SVP of $POR Sells 2,618 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 11:15 am EST

Maria Angelica Espinosa, the SVP of $POR, sold 2,618 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $108,175. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,014 shares of this class of $POR stock.

$POR Insider Trading Activity

$POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,317 shares for an estimated $321,075.
  • LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340
  • BRETT MICHAEL SIMS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,939 shares for an estimated $92,301.
  • BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) purchased 11 shares for an estimated $522

$POR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $POR stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

