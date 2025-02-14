Insider Sale: SVP of $POR Sells 2,199 Shares

Maria Angelica Espinosa, the SVP of $POR, sold 2,199 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $92,138. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,839 shares of this class of $POR stock.

$POR Insider Trading Activity

$POR insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,699 shares for an estimated $212,899 .

. LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340

BRETT MICHAEL SIMS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,939 shares for an estimated $92,301 .

. BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) purchased 11 shares for an estimated $522

$POR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $POR stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

