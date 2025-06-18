Stocks
Insider Sale: SVP Operations of $MLAB Sells 472 Shares

June 18, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Brian David Archbold, the SVP Operations of $MLAB, sold 472 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $45,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 558 shares of this class of $MLAB stock.

$MLAB Insider Trading Activity

$MLAB insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) sold 21,000 shares for an estimated $2,602,110
  • JOHN SAKYS (CFO) sold 642 shares for an estimated $62,349
  • BRIAN DAVID ARCHBOLD (SVP Operations) sold 472 shares for an estimated $45,839

$MLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $MLAB stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

