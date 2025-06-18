Insider Sale: SVP Operations of $MLAB Sells 472 Shares

Brian David Archbold, the SVP Operations of $MLAB, sold 472 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $45,839. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 558 shares of this class of $MLAB stock.

$MLAB Insider Trading Activity

$MLAB insiders have traded $MLAB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY M OWENS (President and CEO) sold 21,000 shares for an estimated $2,602,110

JOHN SAKYS (CFO) sold 642 shares for an estimated $62,349

BRIAN DAVID ARCHBOLD (SVP Operations) sold 472 shares for an estimated $45,839

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $MLAB stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.