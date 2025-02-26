Insider Sale: SVP of $NPO Sells 997 Shares

Steven R. Bower, the SVP of $NPO, sold 997 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $199,061. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $NPO stock.
$NPO Insider Trading Activity
$NPO insiders have traded $NPO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN R. BOWER (SVP, Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,297 shares for an estimated $247,809.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $NPO stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 631,053 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,825,089
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 196,827 shares (-82.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,942,816
- APERTURE INVESTORS, LLC removed 161,014 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,766,864
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 140,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,208,186
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 101,257 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,461,769
- NORGES BANK removed 91,720 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,817,113
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 82,949 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,304,555
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.