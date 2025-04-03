Insider Sale: SVP of $NE Sells 808 Shares

Jennie Howard, the SVP of $NE, sold 808 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $19,521. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,580 shares of this class of $NE stock.

$NE Insider Trading Activity

$NE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959 .

. BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141 .

and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated . ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018

CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247

AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

JENNIE HOWARD (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 808 shares for an estimated $19,521

$NE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $NE stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/15/2024

Susquehanna issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

