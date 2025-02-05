Insider Sale: SVP of $NE Sells 1,435 Shares

Joey M Kawaja, the SVP of $NE, sold 1,435 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $45,159. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 113,464 shares of this class of $NE stock.

$NE Insider Trading Activity

$NE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959 .

. BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) sold 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141

CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

$NE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $NE stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

