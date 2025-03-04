Insider Sale: SVP of $MUSA Sells 2,000 Shares

Renee M Bacon, the SVP of $MUSA, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $939,160. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,927 shares of this class of $MUSA stock.

$MUSA Insider Trading Activity

$MUSA insiders have traded $MUSA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE M BACON (SVP, Sales & Ops & CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,545 shares for an estimated $2,782,205 .

. ROBERT J CHUMLEY (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 1,878 shares for an estimated $988,767

ROSEMARY TURNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 797 shares for an estimated $395,388 .

. CHRISTOPHER A CLICK (EVP, Strategy, Growth & Innova) sold 430 shares for an estimated $221,084

$MUSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $MUSA stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

