Insider Sale: SVP of $MUSA Sells 2,000 Shares

Renee M Bacon, the SVP of $MUSA, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $939,160. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,927 shares of this class of $MUSA stock.
$MUSA Insider Trading Activity
$MUSA insiders have traded $MUSA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MUSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RENEE M BACON (SVP, Sales & Ops & CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,545 shares for an estimated $2,782,205.
- ROBERT J CHUMLEY (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 1,878 shares for an estimated $988,767
- ROSEMARY TURNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 797 shares for an estimated $395,388.
- CHRISTOPHER A CLICK (EVP, Strategy, Growth & Innova) sold 430 shares for an estimated $221,084
$MUSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $MUSA stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 236,767 shares (-55.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,797,842
- UBS GROUP AG added 103,168 shares (+369.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,764,544
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 81,482 shares (+451.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,883,593
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 62,287 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,252,502
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 60,712 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,462,246
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 54,658 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,424,651
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 49,224 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,698,142
