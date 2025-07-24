Insider Sale: SVP of $MTSI Sells 575 Shares

Donghyun Thomas Hwang, the SVP of $MTSI, sold 575 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $79,769. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,716 shares of this class of $MTSI stock.

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061 .

. STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,419 shares for an estimated $3,296,836 .

. DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,353 shares for an estimated $3,083,231 .

. ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,113 shares for an estimated $1,200,028 .

. GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436

JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $282,712

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.

$MTSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTSI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

$MTSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTSI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MTSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $155.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 William Stein from Truist Securities set a target price of $154.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $160.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Tim Savageaux from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/10/2025

