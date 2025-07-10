Insider Sale: SVP of $MSM Sells 2,129 Shares

Kimberly Shacklett, the SVP of $MSM, sold 2,129 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $192,887. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,657 shares of this class of $MSM stock.
$MSM Insider Trading Activity
$MSM insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITCHELL JACOBSON has made 4 purchases buying 159,193 shares for an estimated $11,101,252 and 0 sales.
- KIMBERLY SHACKLETT (SVP, Sales & Customer Success) sold 2,129 shares for an estimated $192,887
- PHILIP PELLER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $180,000
- ERIK GERSHWIND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $178,778
$MSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $MSM stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 882,409 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,536,707
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 636,827 shares (+445.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,462,353
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 633,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,210,624
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 497,810 shares (+6108.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,664,902
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO removed 329,813 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,616,575
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 327,833 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,462,789
- MORGAN STANLEY added 251,699 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,549,461
$MSM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/16/2025
$MSM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $95.0 on 07/02/2025
- Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 07/02/2025
- Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $89.0 on 05/27/2025
- Ryan Cooke from Wolfe Research set a target price of $95.0 on 01/16/2025
