Insider Sale: SVP of $MSM Sells 2,129 Shares

Kimberly Shacklett, the SVP of $MSM, sold 2,129 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $192,887. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,657 shares of this class of $MSM stock.

$MSM Insider Trading Activity

$MSM insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL JACOBSON has made 4 purchases buying 159,193 shares for an estimated $11,101,252 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIMBERLY SHACKLETT (SVP, Sales & Customer Success) sold 2,129 shares for an estimated $192,887

PHILIP PELLER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $180,000

ERIK GERSHWIND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $178,778

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $MSM stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MSM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSM forecast page.

$MSM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $95.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $89.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ryan Cooke from Wolfe Research set a target price of $95.0 on 01/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.