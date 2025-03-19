Insider Sale: SVP of $MIRM Sells 2,415 Shares

Jolanda Howe, the SVP of $MIRM, sold 2,415 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $107,342. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,426 shares of this class of $MIRM stock.

$MIRM Insider Trading Activity

$MIRM insiders have traded $MIRM stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER PEETZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,707 shares for an estimated $4,169,697 .

. JOLANDA HOWE (SVP, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,237 shares for an estimated $2,906,505 .

. PETER RADOVICH (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,531 shares for an estimated $1,389,774 .

. JOANNE QUAN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 6,969 shares for an estimated $319,598

PATRICK J HERON has made 11 purchases buying 6,479 shares for an estimated $284,418 and 0 sales.

$MIRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $MIRM stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MIRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MIRM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/11/2024

