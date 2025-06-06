Insider Sale: SVP of $MGRC Sells 1,860 Shares

David M Whitney, the SVP of $MGRC, sold 1,860 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $212,129. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,055 shares of this class of $MGRC stock.
$MGRC Insider Trading Activity
$MGRC insiders have traded $MGRC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH F HANNA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,250 shares for an estimated $1,550,888.
- KEITH E PRATT (Executive VP and CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $576,098
- PHILIP B HAWKINS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,804 shares for an estimated $497,527.
- DAVID M WHITNEY (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,721 shares for an estimated $311,656.
- TREASE KRISTINA VAN (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,721 shares for an estimated $311,656.
- JOHN P SKENESKY (VP and Division Manager) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $278,307
- KIMBERLY ANN BOX sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $124,692
- GILDA MALEK (VP General Counsel and Corpora) sold 919 shares for an estimated $111,915
$MGRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $MGRC stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 494,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,049,312
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 265,334 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,558,207
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 213,844 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,912,036
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 191,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,399,217
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 163,140 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,173,796
- EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 152,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,932,800
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 151,664 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,959,068
