News & Insights

Stocks
LSCC

Insider Sale: SVP of $LSCC Sells 5,807 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Tracy Ann Feanny, the SVP of $LSCC, sold 5,807 shares of the company on 02-24-2024 for an estimated $384,998. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,792 shares of this class of $LSCC stock.

$LSCC Insider Trading Activity

$LSCC insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,373 shares for an estimated $485,299.
  • TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195.
  • MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $213,127.
  • TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $74,967

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LSCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $LSCC stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LSCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.