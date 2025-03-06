Insider Sale: SVP of $LSCC Sells 4,753 Shares

Tracy Ann Feanny, the SVP of $LSCC, sold 4,753 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $294,863. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 89,114 shares of this class of $LSCC stock.

$LSCC Insider Trading Activity

$LSCC insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBIN ANN ABRAMS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $639,708

PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,373 shares for an estimated $485,299 .

. TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $369,830 .

. TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195 .

. MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $213,127.

$LSCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $LSCC stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

