Insider Sale: SVP of $LEU Sells 4,000 Shares

LARRY B CUTLIP, the SVP of $LEU, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $481,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,402 shares of this class of $LEU stock.
$LEU Insider Trading Activity
$LEU insiders have traded $LEU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARRY B CUTLIP (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $481,240
$LEU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $LEU stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 407,114 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,117,863
- CLOUDALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED/HONG KONG added 397,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,444,303
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 395,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,364,238
- REAVES W H & CO INC added 228,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,214,589
- DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT removed 144,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,638,467
- TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. added 118,703 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,906,806
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 118,254 shares (+247.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,876,898
