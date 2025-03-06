Insider Sale: SVP of $KPTI Sells 2,793 Shares

Michael Mano, the SVP of $KPTI, sold 2,793 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $17,567. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,047 shares of this class of $KPTI stock.

$KPTI Insider Trading Activity

$KPTI insiders have traded $KPTI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MANO (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) sold 2,793 shares for an estimated $17,567

RICHARD A. PAULSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,056 shares for an estimated $15,289.

$KPTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $KPTI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

