Insider Sale: SVP of $KOS Sells 84,898 Shares

Christopher James Ball, the SVP of $KOS, sold 84,898 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $264,881. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,639,925 shares of this class of $KOS stock.

$KOS Insider Trading Activity

$KOS insiders have traded $KOS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G INGLIS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 380,392 shares for an estimated $1,185,433 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES BALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 223,482 shares for an estimated $695,878 .

. NEALESH D. SHAH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 213,193 shares for an estimated $664,380 .

. RONALD W. GLASS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,182 shares for an estimated $50,487

JOSH R. MARION (SVP and General Counsel) sold 16,144 shares for an estimated $50,369

$KOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $KOS stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

