Insider Sale: SVP of $KN Sells 10,009 Shares

ROBERT J PERNA, the SVP of $KN, sold 10,009 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $170,353. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,773 shares of this class of $KN stock.

$KN Insider Trading Activity

$KN insiders have traded $KN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY NIEW (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 162,122 shares for an estimated $3,079,375 .

. ROBERT J PERNA (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,089 shares for an estimated $540,517 .

. CHERYL L SHAVERS sold 12,579 shares for an estimated $217,490

JOHN S. ANDERSON (Senior Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,536 shares for an estimated $205,452 .

. KEITH BARNES sold 6,725 shares for an estimated $120,243

AIR A. JR. BASTARRICA (Vice President, Controller) sold 3,762 shares for an estimated $73,208

DANIEL J. GIESECKE (Senior Vice President & COO) sold 323 shares for an estimated $6,262

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $KN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.