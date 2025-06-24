Insider Sale: SVP of $KEYS Sells 10,000 Shares

Stocks
Ingrid A Estrada, the SVP of $KEYS, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $1,589,682. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 108,590 shares of this class of $KEYS stock.

$KEYS Insider Trading Activity

$KEYS insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INGRID A ESTRADA (SVP) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,682
  • JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 7,368 shares for an estimated $1,162,523
  • NEIL DOUGHERTY (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,264 shares for an estimated $1,125,920.
  • MARK ADAM WALLACE (SVP) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $970,769
  • RICHARD P HAMADA sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $257,418
  • SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 658 shares for an estimated $103,819
  • KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 280 shares for an estimated $44,520

$KEYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 396 institutional investors add shares of $KEYS stock to their portfolio, and 472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KEYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KEYS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KEYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KEYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

