Insider Sale: SVP of $ITRI Sells 103 Shares

Christopher E. Ware, the SVP of $ITRI, sold 103 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $10,552. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,223 shares of this class of $ITRI stock.

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 112,346 shares for an estimated $11,716,761 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,847 shares for an estimated $1,357,386 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,253 shares for an estimated $837,526 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,807 shares for an estimated $566,588 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,727 shares for an estimated $266,543 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 931 shares for an estimated $92,475 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 842 shares for an estimated $81,647 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372 shares for an estimated $36,034.

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

