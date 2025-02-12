Insider Sale: SVP of $IT Sells 90 Shares

John J Rinello, the SVP of $IT, sold 90 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $47,745. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,259 shares of this class of $IT stock.
$IT Insider Trading Activity
$IT insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C SMITH has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 64,817 shares for an estimated $34,849,050.
- EUGENE A HALL (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 52,356 shares for an estimated $27,207,733.
- CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,826 shares for an estimated $4,987,974.
- SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,180 shares for an estimated $3,622,200.
- ALWYN DAWKINS (EVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,133,490.
- ROBIN B KRANICH (EVP & CHRO) sold 3,593 shares for an estimated $1,760,570
- JOSEPH P. BECK (EVP, Global Technology Sales) sold 2,445 shares for an estimated $1,352,916
- PETER BISSON sold 1,743 shares for an estimated $921,367
- KENNETH ALLARD (EVP, Digital Markets) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $880,952
- KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $793,530
- CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,559 shares for an estimated $779,859.
- AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,421 shares for an estimated $727,529.
- VALENTIN SRIBAR (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 860 shares for an estimated $475,580
- YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Global Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 616 shares for an estimated $304,174.
- WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 399 shares for an estimated $202,224.
- JOHN J RINELLO (SVP, Global Business Sales) sold 90 shares for an estimated $47,745
$IT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $IT stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 566,700 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,549,149
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 318,333 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,222,788
- FMR LLC removed 305,098 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $154,611,462
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 197,664 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,762,278
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 187,854 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,009,627
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 183,974 shares (+208.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,129,883
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP removed 171,117 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,901,052
