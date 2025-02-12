Insider Sale: SVP of $IT Sells 90 Shares

John J Rinello, the SVP of $IT, sold 90 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $47,745. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,259 shares of this class of $IT stock.

$IT Insider Trading Activity

$IT insiders have traded $IT stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C SMITH has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 64,817 shares for an estimated $34,849,050 .

. EUGENE A HALL (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 52,356 shares for an estimated $27,207,733 .

. CRAIG SAFIAN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,826 shares for an estimated $4,987,974 .

. SCOTT HENSEL (EVP Global Services & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,180 shares for an estimated $3,622,200 .

. ALWYN DAWKINS (EVP, Global Business Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,133,490 .

. ROBIN B KRANICH (EVP & CHRO) sold 3,593 shares for an estimated $1,760,570

JOSEPH P. BECK (EVP, Global Technology Sales) sold 2,445 shares for an estimated $1,352,916

PETER BISSON sold 1,743 shares for an estimated $921,367

KENNETH ALLARD (EVP, Digital Markets) sold 1,605 shares for an estimated $880,952

KAREN E DYKSTRA sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $793,530

CLAIRE HERKES (EVP, Conferences) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,559 shares for an estimated $779,859 .

. AKHIL JAIN (EVP, Consulting) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,421 shares for an estimated $727,529 .

. VALENTIN SRIBAR (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold 860 shares for an estimated $475,580

YVONNE GENOVESE (EVP, Global Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 616 shares for an estimated $304,174 .

. WILLIAM JAMES III WARTINBEE (EVP, Global Sales Strat & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 399 shares for an estimated $202,224 .

. JOHN J RINELLO (SVP, Global Business Sales) sold 90 shares for an estimated $47,745

$IT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $IT stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.