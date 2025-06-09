Insider Sale: SVP of $IPGP Sells 4,500 Shares

Angelo P Lopresti, the SVP of $IPGP, sold 4,500 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $311,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,385 shares of this class of $IPGP stock.

$IPGP Insider Trading Activity

$IPGP insiders have traded $IPGP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAPONTSEV TRUST I VALENTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,696,309 .

. EUGENE A SHCHERBAKOV has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $558,366 .

. ANGELO P LOPRESTI (SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $311,760

$IPGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $IPGP stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IPGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IPGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $72.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from C.L. King set a target price of $76.0 on 03/18/2025

