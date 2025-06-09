Insider Sale: SVP of $IPGP Sells 4,500 Shares

Angelo P Lopresti, the SVP of $IPGP, sold 4,500 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $311,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 64,385 shares of this class of $IPGP stock.
$IPGP Insider Trading Activity
$IPGP insiders have traded $IPGP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAPONTSEV TRUST I VALENTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,696,309.
- EUGENE A SHCHERBAKOV has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $558,366.
- ANGELO P LOPRESTI (SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $311,760
$IPGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $IPGP stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,358,428 shares (+1918.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,771,143
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 416,186 shares (+188.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,277,984
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 343,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,670,153
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 249,830 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,774,266
- PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 239,000 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,090,460
- NORGES BANK removed 237,418 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,265,036
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 233,362 shares (-78.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,734,476
$IPGP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IPGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $72.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from C.L. King set a target price of $76.0 on 03/18/2025
