Insider Sale: SVP of $IOSP Sells 598 Shares

CORBIN BARNES, the SVP of $IOSP, sold 598 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $61,629. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,051 shares of this class of $IOSP stock.

$IOSP Insider Trading Activity

$IOSP insiders have traded $IOSP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP JOHN BOON (Executive VP Business Ops) sold 3,754 shares for an estimated $387,792

CORBIN BARNES (SVP, Corporate Dev and IR) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,597 shares for an estimated $375,795 .

. DAVID B. JONES (SVP, GC & CCO) sold 3,091 shares for an estimated $319,304

MILTON C BLACKMORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $194,574 .

. CLAUDIA POCCIA sold 300 shares for an estimated $35,964

LARRY PADFIELD sold 196 shares for an estimated $20,247

HARDY LOUIS III GRIFFIN (SVP, HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 161 shares for an estimated $18,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IOSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $IOSP stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.