Insider Sale: SVP OF INTERNATIONAL of $ORLY Sells 500 Shares

MARK JOSEPH MERZ, the SVP OF INTERNATIONAL of $ORLY, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $662,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 275 shares of this class of $ORLY stock.

$ORLY Insider Trading Activity

$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,265 shares for an estimated $22,828,724 .

. DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,268,880 .

. TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $4,449,380 .

. CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF CENTRAL STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $1,751,625

JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041

ANDREA WEISS sold 600 shares for an estimated $734,441

MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500

MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410

JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228

$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 625 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 641 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 12/16.

