Insider Sale: SVP OF INTERNATIONAL of $ORLY Sells 500 Shares

MARK JOSEPH MERZ, the SVP OF INTERNATIONAL of $ORLY, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $662,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 275 shares of this class of $ORLY stock.
$ORLY Insider Trading Activity
$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,265 shares for an estimated $22,828,724.
- DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,268,880.
- TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,750 shares for an estimated $4,449,380.
- CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF CENTRAL STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $1,751,625
- JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041
- ANDREA WEISS sold 600 shares for an estimated $734,441
- MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500
- MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410
- JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 625 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 641 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 602,453 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $714,388,767
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 538,336 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,358,828
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 503,720 shares (+205600.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,311,176
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 481,740 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,247,292
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 165,704 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,491,803
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 131,677 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,142,586
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 117,542 shares (+294.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,381,303
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 12/16.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.