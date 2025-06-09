Insider Sale: SVP Information Technology of $TTMI Sells 1,140 Shares

Dale Martin Knecht, the SVP Information Technology of $TTMI, sold 1,140 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $38,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,206 shares of this class of $TTMI stock.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,170 shares for an estimated $990,313 .

. DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $750,000 .

. PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594

DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,988 shares for an estimated $434,036 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (See remarks.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $294,987

CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D Sector President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,661 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 460 shares for an estimated $12,111

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

