Insider Sale: SVP - HR of $BDC Sells 2,400 Shares

Leah Tate, the SVP - HR of $BDC, sold 2,400 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $275,448. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,243 shares of this class of $BDC stock.

$BDC Insider Trading Activity

$BDC insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN EDWARD ANDERSON (SVP, Legal, GC and Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,481 shares for an estimated $955,360 .

. DOUG ZINK (VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,324 shares for an estimated $542,023 .

. LEAH TATE (SVP - HR) sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $275,448

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $BDC stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.