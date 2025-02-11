Insider Sale: SVP - HR of $BDC Sells 2,400 Shares

Leah Tate, the SVP - HR of $BDC, sold 2,400 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $275,448. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,243 shares of this class of $BDC stock.
$BDC Insider Trading Activity
$BDC insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN EDWARD ANDERSON (SVP, Legal, GC and Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,481 shares for an estimated $955,360.
- DOUG ZINK (VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,324 shares for an estimated $542,023.
- LEAH TATE (SVP - HR) sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $275,448
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BDC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $BDC stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 720,881 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,436,791
- FMR LLC added 576,768 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,556,835
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 544,648 shares (+412.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,794,620
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 337,375 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,516,733
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 289,790 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,943,102
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 238,047 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,882,445
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 211,058 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,721,223
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.