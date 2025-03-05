Insider Sale: SVP of $GLPI Sells 6,419 Shares

Matthew Demchyk, the SVP of $GLPI, sold 6,419 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $323,838. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,201 shares of this class of $GLPI stock.

$GLPI Insider Trading Activity

$GLPI insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE A. BURKE (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,562 shares for an estimated $2,448,189 .

. MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,218 shares for an estimated $2,226,227 .

. STEVEN LADANY (SVP Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,181 shares for an estimated $1,431,700 .

. E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,885 shares for an estimated $745,121 .

. BRANDON JOHN MOORE (President, COO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,891 shares for an estimated $565,780.

$GLPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $GLPI stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

