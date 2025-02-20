News & Insights

CIEN

Insider Sale: SVP Global Products & Supply of $CIEN Sells 350 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 12:30 pm EST

Brodie Gage, the SVP Global Products & Supply of $CIEN, sold 350 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $31,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,197 shares of this class of $CIEN stock.

$CIEN Insider Trading Activity

$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 27,200 shares for an estimated $2,294,826.
  • BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851
  • DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $986,125.
  • JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,848 shares for an estimated $613,330.
  • DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,184 shares for an estimated $364,087.
  • JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,156 shares for an estimated $363,175.
  • SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) sold 1,509 shares for an estimated $129,638
  • BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,050 shares for an estimated $92,298.

$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIEN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CIEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

