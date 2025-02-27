Insider Sale: SVP - Global Operations of $AOS Sells 3,460 Shares

Samuel M. Carver, the SVP - Global Operations of $AOS, sold 3,460 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $230,120. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AOS stock.

$AOS Insider Trading Activity

$AOS insiders have traded $AOS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL M. CARVER (SVP - Global Operations) sold 3,460 shares for an estimated $230,144

ROBERT J HEIDEMAN (Senior VP, CTO) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $67,356

DOUGLAS SAMUEL KARGE (SVP - President NA Water Treat) sold 419 shares for an estimated $27,507

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $AOS stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AOS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.