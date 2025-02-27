Insider Sale: SVP - Global Operations of $AOS Sells 3,460 Shares

Samuel M. Carver, the SVP - Global Operations of $AOS, sold 3,460 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $230,120. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AOS stock.
$AOS Insider Trading Activity
$AOS insiders have traded $AOS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL M. CARVER (SVP - Global Operations) sold 3,460 shares for an estimated $230,144
- ROBERT J HEIDEMAN (Senior VP, CTO) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $67,356
- DOUGLAS SAMUEL KARGE (SVP - President NA Water Treat) sold 419 shares for an estimated $27,507
$AOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $AOS stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,584,319 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,066,398
- INVESCO LTD. added 995,043 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,871,883
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 967,926 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,022,232
- UBS GROUP AG added 900,083 shares (+259.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,394,661
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 877,969 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,886,265
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP removed 876,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,809,051
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 502,715 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,290,190
$AOS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AOS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
