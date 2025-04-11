Insider Sale: SVP & General Manager of $SMPL Sells 5,000 Shares

Stuart E. Jr. Heflin, the SVP & General Manager of $SMPL, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 04-11-2025 for an estimated $186,259. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,839 shares of this class of $SMPL stock.

$SMPL Insider Trading Activity

$SMPL insiders have traded $SMPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH SCALZO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 413,574 shares for an estimated $14,938,784 .

. BRIAN K. RATZAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,497,582 .

. TIMOTHY RICHARD KRAFT (Chf Legal & Corp. Affairs Of.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,970 shares for an estimated $3,660,412 .

. TIMOTHY ALLEN MATTHEWS (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $198,689

STUART E. JR. HEFLIN (SVP & General Manager, Quest) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,259

ROBERT G. MONTGOMERY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $91,024

$SMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $SMPL stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

$SMPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMPL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Megan Alexander Clapp from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $36.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Ben Bienvenu from Stephens set a target price of $42.0 on 10/23/2024

