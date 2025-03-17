Insider Sale: SVP & General Counsel of $RGLD Sells 1,300 Shares

Randy Shefman, the SVP & General Counsel of $RGLD, sold 1,300 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $201,474. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,360 shares of this class of $RGLD stock.

$RGLD Insider Trading Activity

$RGLD insiders have traded $RGLD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HOLMES HEISSENBUTTEL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,884 shares for an estimated $972,217 .

. WILLIAM M. HAYES sold 1,984 shares for an estimated $291,747

PAUL LIBNER (SVP & CFO) sold 1,756 shares for an estimated $268,668

DANIEL BREEZE (SVP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $221,082 .

. RANDY SHEFMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $201,474

$RGLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $RGLD stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGLD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

