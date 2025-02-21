Insider Sale: SVP & General Counsel of $DGX Sells 604 Shares

MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK, the SVP & General Counsel of $DGX, sold 604 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $103,277. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,845 shares of this class of $DGX stock.

$DGX Insider Trading Activity

$DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 68,301 shares for an estimated $10,879,095 .

. CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,537 shares for an estimated $5,639,999 .

. MICHAEL J DEPPE (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,755 shares for an estimated $2,889,122 .

. KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,765 shares for an estimated $583,514 .

. VICKY B GREGG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $205,710

MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $66,214

PATRICK PLEWMAN (SVP for Diagnostic Services) sold 320 shares for an estimated $54,307

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $DGX stock to their portfolio, and 410 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.