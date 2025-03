Insider Sale: SVP & General Counsel of $DGX Sells 4,643 Shares

MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK, the SVP & General Counsel of $DGX, sold 4,643 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $789,310. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,117 shares of this class of $DGX stock.

$DGX Insider Trading Activity

$DGX insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,447 shares for an estimated $6,843,173 .

. MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,513 shares for an estimated $6,819,095 .

. MICHAEL J DEPPE (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,755 shares for an estimated $2,889,122 .

. KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) sold 1,775 shares for an estimated $278,525

VICKY B GREGG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $205,710

MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $66,214

PATRICK PLEWMAN (SVP for Diagnostic Services) sold 320 shares for an estimated $54,307

$DGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $DGX stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DGX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $182.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $189.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $165.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Stephanie Davis from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Paige Meyer from CFRA set a target price of $178.0 on 10/22/2024

