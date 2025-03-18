News & Insights

Insider Sale: SVP & General Counsel of $CTRA Sells 8,000 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 05:02 pm EDT

Adam M Vela, the SVP & General Counsel of $CTRA, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $230,120. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,008 shares of this class of $CTRA stock.

$CTRA Insider Trading Activity

$CTRA insiders have traded $CTRA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN P BELL (EVP - Business Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 154,573 shares for an estimated $4,099,671.
  • BLAKE A SIRGO (SVP - Operations) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,531,880
  • TODD M ROEMER (Vice Pres & CAO) sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,328,784
  • MICHAEL D. DESHAZER (SVP - Business Units) sold 35,377 shares for an estimated $941,912
  • KEVIN WILLIAM SMITH (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 29,643 shares for an estimated $775,460
  • ADAM M VELA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,435 shares for an estimated $669,920.

$CTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of $CTRA stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTRA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Johnson Rice issued a "Accumulate" rating on 03/12/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/01/2024

$CTRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 03/06/2025
  • An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $37.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $33.0 on 11/14/2024
  • Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $32.0 on 11/13/2024

