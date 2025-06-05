Insider Sale: SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec of $BCC Sells 1,200 Shares

Jill Twedt, the SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec of $BCC, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $105,610. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,649 shares of this class of $BCC stock.
$BCC Insider Trading Activity
$BCC insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY ROBERT STROM (COO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $450,956
- JILL TWEDT (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $105,610
- KRISTOPHER J MATULA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $103,611.
- JOANNA L. BARNEY (EVP, BMD) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $87,679
$BCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $BCC stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 542,464 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,210,293
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 306,684 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,082,633
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 260,948 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,596,389
- FMR LLC removed 259,005 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,405,800
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 215,397 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,128,291
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 181,024 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,756,644
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 128,949 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,648,607
