Insider Sale: SVP & General Counsel of $CDNS Sells 1,850 Shares

Karna Nisewaner, the SVP & General Counsel of $CDNS, sold 1,850 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $455,562. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,514 shares of this class of $CDNS stock.

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,249 shares for an estimated $1,311,931 .

. PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,108,588 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628

VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $873,165 .

. KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 679 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CDNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/15/2024

William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

Sandler O'Neill issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/24/2024

$CDNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $360.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $310.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $315.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Jon Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $340.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $350.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $325.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $225.0 on 09/24/2024

