Insider Sale: SVP & General Counsel of $CDNS Sells 1,850 Shares

Karna Nisewaner, the SVP & General Counsel of $CDNS, sold 1,850 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $455,562. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,514 shares of this class of $CDNS stock.
$CDNS Insider Trading Activity
$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738.
- CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369.
- JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,249 shares for an estimated $1,311,931.
- PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,108,588.
- PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628
- VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $873,165.
- KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635.
$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 679 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,633,224 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $791,178,483
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 766,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,203,738
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 743,370 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,352,950
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 716,041 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,141,678
- FMR LLC added 639,146 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,037,807
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 632,175 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,943,300
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 601,834 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,827,043
$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$CDNS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
- Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/15/2024
- William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024
- Sandler O'Neill issued a "Buy" rating on 09/25/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/24/2024
$CDNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $360.0 on 11/11/2024
- Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $310.0 on 10/29/2024
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $315.0 on 10/29/2024
- Jon Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $340.0 on 10/29/2024
- Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $350.0 on 10/29/2024
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $325.0 on 10/21/2024
- Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $225.0 on 09/24/2024
