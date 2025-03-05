Insider Sale: SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary of $VIAV Sells 13,499 Shares

Kevin Christopher Siebert, the SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary of $VIAV, sold 13,499 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $151,728. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,373 shares of this class of $VIAV stock.

$VIAV Insider Trading Activity

$VIAV insiders have traded $VIAV stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASOOD JABBAR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $880,350 .

. KEITH BARNES sold 15,418 shares for an estimated $188,716

KEVIN CHRISTOPHER SIEBERT (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,170 shares for an estimated $175,393 .

. PAUL MCNAB (EVP, Chief Mktg & Stgy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,850 shares for an estimated $110,120 .

. LUKE M SCRIVANICH (SVP General Manager OSP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,831 shares for an estimated $56,061 .

. RALPH RONDINONE (SVP Global Operations NSE) sold 5,117 shares for an estimated $45,336

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VIAV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $VIAV stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.