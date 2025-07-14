Insider Sale: SVP of $GEF, GEF-B Sells 2,000 Shares

Timothy Bergwall, the SVP of $GEF, GEF-B, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $136,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,677 shares of this class of $GEF, GEF-B stock.

$GEF, GEF-B Insider Trading Activity

$GEF, GEF-B insiders have traded $GEF, GEF-B stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEF, GEF-B stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLE G ROSGAARD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 53,437 shares for an estimated $3,613,058 .

. GARY R MARTZ (EVP & General Counsel) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $1,998,100

KIMBERLY ANNE KELLERMANN (SVP, Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $610,937 .

. B ANDREW ROSE has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $178,637 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A EMKES purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $167,663

TIMOTHY BERGWALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $136,250

LAWRENCE A. HILSHEIMER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 925 shares for an estimated $67,073 and 1 sale selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $68,877 .

and 1 sale selling 1,000 shares for an estimated . DAVID C LLOYD (VP Finance, Treasurer) sold 2,263 shares for an estimated $125,010

FRANK CALHOUN V MILLER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $58,500

BALA SATHYANARAYANAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) has made 1 purchase buying 109 shares for an estimated $7,793 and 1 sale selling 304 shares for an estimated $21,021.

