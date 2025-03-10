Insider Sale: SVP-GC & Corp Secy of $CRDA CRDB Sells 4,100 Shares

Tami E. Stevenson, the SVP-GC & Corp Secy of $CRDA CRDB, sold 4,100 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $48,417. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,732 shares of this class of $CRDA CRDB stock.

$CRDA CRDB Insider Trading Activity

$CRDA CRDB insiders have traded $CRDA CRDB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRDA CRDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAMI E. STEVENSON (SVP-GC & Corp Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,300 shares for an estimated $97,137.

