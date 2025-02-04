Insider Sale: SVP of $GBX Sells 1,000 Shares

William J. Krueger, the SVP of $GBX, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $63,696. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 42,714 shares of this class of $GBX stock.

$GBX Insider Trading Activity

$GBX insiders have traded $GBX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN J COMSTOCK (EVP & President, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,490,893 .

. WILLIAM J. KRUEGER (SVP, COO, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,389 shares for an estimated $653,732 .

. RICARDO GALVAN (SVP, Operations, Maint Svcs.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,314 shares for an estimated $522,414 .

. MARTIN RAYMOND BAKER (Senior Vice President) sold 8,285 shares for an estimated $517,771

$GBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $GBX stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

