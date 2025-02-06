Insider Sale: SVP of $GATX Sells 4 Shares

Jeffery R. Young, the SVP of $GATX, sold 4 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $663. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,362 shares of this class of $GATX stock.

$GATX Insider Trading Activity

$GATX insiders have traded $GATX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO STATE has made 3 purchases buying 37,546 shares for an estimated $5,000,775 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT ZMUDKA (Sr. VP & Chief Comm. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $786,395 .

. JEFFERY R. YOUNG (SVP, Chief Tax Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 297 shares for an estimated $48,895.

$GATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $GATX stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

