Insider Sale: SVP of $FDP Sells 2,214 Shares

June 10, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Reyes Jorge Pelaez, the SVP of $FDP, sold 2,214 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $72,331. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,215 shares of this class of $FDP stock.

$FDP Insider Trading Activity

$FDP insiders have traded $FDP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MOHAMMED ABBAS (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,064 shares for an estimated $154,046
  • MICHAEL J BERTHELOT sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $90,480
  • MONICA VICENTE (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $77,023
  • REYES JORGE PELAEZ (SVP, Central America) sold 2,214 shares for an estimated $72,331
  • EFFIE D SILVA (SVP, General Counsel & Secy) sold 2,124 shares for an estimated $64,612
  • ZIAD NABULSI (SVP, North American Operations) sold 1,725 shares for an estimated $52,474

$FDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $FDP stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

