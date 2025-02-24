Insider Sale: SVP of $ERII Sells 21,444 Shares

Rodney Clemente, the SVP of $ERII, sold 21,444 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $330,709. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 111,109 shares of this class of $ERII stock.

$ERII Insider Trading Activity

$ERII insiders have traded $ERII stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ERII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODNEY CLEMENTE (SVP, Water) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,405 shares for an estimated $997,584 .

. ARVE HANSTVEIT sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $337,400

FARSHAD GHASRIPOOR (Chief Technology Officer) sold 10,526 shares for an estimated $189,120

DAVID W MOON (President and CEO) sold 2,550 shares for an estimated $45,833

$ERII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $ERII stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

