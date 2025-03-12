Insider Sale: SVP of $ERII Sells 1,843 Shares

Rodney Clemente, the SVP of $ERII, sold 1,843 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $29,911. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 108,472 shares of this class of $ERII stock.
$ERII Insider Trading Activity
$ERII insiders have traded $ERII stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ERII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODNEY CLEMENTE (SVP, Water) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,248 shares for an estimated $1,027,496.
- ARVE HANSTVEIT sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $337,400
- FARSHAD GHASRIPOOR (Chief Technology Officer) sold 10,526 shares for an estimated $189,120
- DAVID W MOON (President and CEO) sold 2,550 shares for an estimated $45,833
$ERII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $ERII stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,279,837 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,213,603
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 978,490 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,383,803
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 753,552 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,077,214
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 589,316 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,662,945
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 467,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,868,236
- ANCHOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 420,081 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,305,208
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 363,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,346,390
