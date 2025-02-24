Insider Sale: SVP of $ENTG Sells 984 Shares

Olivier Blachier, the SVP of $ENTG, sold 984 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $106,272. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,903 shares of this class of $ENTG stock.
$ENTG Insider Trading Activity
$ENTG insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751
- OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,486 shares for an estimated $155,126.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ENTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $ENTG stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,944,734 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,084,185,350
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,826,463 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,989,424
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,146,235 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,606,039
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 2,111,801 shares (+329.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,195,007
- NORGES BANK added 1,943,678 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,540,742
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,194,903 shares (+434.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,367,091
- TPG GP A, LLC added 1,167,362 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,638,879
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.