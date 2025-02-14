Insider Sale: SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy of $LFUS Sells 500 Shares

Matthew Cole, the SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy of $LFUS, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $124,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,522 shares of this class of $LFUS stock.
$LFUS Insider Trading Activity
$LFUS insiders have traded $LFUS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY GRILLO has made 4 purchases buying 17,500 shares for an estimated $4,094,574 and 0 sales.
- DAVID W HEINZMANN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,806 shares for an estimated $2,965,706.
- MATTHEW COLE (SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,436 shares for an estimated $595,189.
- MAGGIE CHU (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $336,837.
- JEFFREY G GORSKI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $174,314
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LFUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $LFUS stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 151,967 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,309,246
- INVESCO LTD. removed 149,033 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,119,626
- CARTENNA CAPITAL, LP added 92,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,535,625
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 69,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,287,892
- FIL LTD removed 67,343 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,862,730
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 67,234 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,833,818
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 63,632 shares (+119.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,994,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.