LFUS

Insider Sale: SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy of $LFUS Sells 500 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 01:00 pm EST

Matthew Cole, the SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy of $LFUS, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $124,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,522 shares of this class of $LFUS stock.

$LFUS Insider Trading Activity

$LFUS insiders have traded $LFUS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY GRILLO has made 4 purchases buying 17,500 shares for an estimated $4,094,574 and 0 sales.
  • DAVID W HEINZMANN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,806 shares for an estimated $2,965,706.
  • MATTHEW COLE (SVP eMobility & Corp Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,436 shares for an estimated $595,189.
  • MAGGIE CHU (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $336,837.
  • JEFFREY G GORSKI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $174,314

$LFUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $LFUS stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

