Insider Sale: SVP of $EDIT Sells 446 Shares

Amy Parison, the SVP of $EDIT, sold 446 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $768. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,506 shares of this class of $EDIT stock.

$EDIT Insider Trading Activity

$EDIT insiders have traded $EDIT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EDIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILMORE NEIL O'NEILL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,824 shares for an estimated $54,647 .

. ERICK LUCERA (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,109 shares for an estimated $7,029

LINDA BURKLY (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,617 shares for an estimated $6,197 .

$EDIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $EDIT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EDIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EDIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

