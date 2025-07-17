Insider Sale: SVP of $EBAY Sells 22,206 Shares

Jordan Douglas Bradley Sweetnam, the SVP of $EBAY, sold 22,206 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $1,729,847. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $EBAY stock.

$EBAY Insider Trading Activity

$EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE A LOEGER (SVP, Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 219,965 shares for an estimated $15,516,483 .

. JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 117,656 shares for an estimated $8,491,921 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,119 shares for an estimated $5,377,538 .

. JORDAN DOUGLAS BRADLEY SWEETNAM (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,010 shares for an estimated $5,222,196 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 35,513 shares for an estimated $2,399,894 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,041 shares for an estimated $739,907 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $139,900

$EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 477 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EBAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBAY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

$EBAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $68.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $80.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $66.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $72.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $70.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $74.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $74.0 on 05/01/2025

