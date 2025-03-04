Insider Sale: SVP of $DORM Sells 1,534 Shares

JEFFERY DARBY, the SVP of $DORM, sold 1,534 shares of the company on 03-02-2025 for an estimated $201,659. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,756 shares of this class of $DORM stock.

$DORM Insider Trading Activity

$DORM insiders have traded $DORM stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN L BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $21,784,297 .

. JEFFERY DARBY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,942 shares for an estimated $1,571,722 .

. JOHN MCKNIGHT (President, Heavy Duty) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,140,527 .

. JOSEPH P. BRAUN (SVP and General Counsel) sold 6,286 shares for an estimated $854,896

SCOTT LEFF (SVP, CHRO) sold 5,536 shares for an estimated $734,405

ERIC LUFTIG (Senior Vice President, Product) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,278 shares for an estimated $462,816 .

. DONNA M. LONG (SVP, CIO) sold 3,277 shares for an estimated $441,706

$DORM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $DORM stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

