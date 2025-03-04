Insider Sale: SVP of $DORM Sells 1,534 Shares

JEFFERY DARBY, the SVP of $DORM, sold 1,534 shares of the company on 03-02-2025 for an estimated $201,659. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,756 shares of this class of $DORM stock.
$DORM Insider Trading Activity
$DORM insiders have traded $DORM stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN L BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $21,784,297.
- JEFFERY DARBY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,942 shares for an estimated $1,571,722.
- JOHN MCKNIGHT (President, Heavy Duty) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,140,527.
- JOSEPH P. BRAUN (SVP and General Counsel) sold 6,286 shares for an estimated $854,896
- SCOTT LEFF (SVP, CHRO) sold 5,536 shares for an estimated $734,405
- ERIC LUFTIG (Senior Vice President, Product) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,278 shares for an estimated $462,816.
- DONNA M. LONG (SVP, CIO) sold 3,277 shares for an estimated $441,706
$DORM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $DORM stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 328,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,494,991
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 325,908 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,866,712
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 259,557 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,625,609
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 223,008 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,890,686
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 179,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,282,726
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 160,584 shares (+1136.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,803,657
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC added 126,036 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,327,963
