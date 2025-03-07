Insider Sale: SVP of $CVS Sells 7,513 Shares

James David Clark, the SVP of $CVS, sold 7,513 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $498,487. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 47.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,394 shares of this class of $CVS stock.

$CVS Insider Trading Activity

$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000

JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.