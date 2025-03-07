Insider Sale: SVP of $CVS Sells 7,513 Shares

News & Insights

James David Clark, the SVP of $CVS, sold 7,513 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $498,487. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 47.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,394 shares of this class of $CVS stock.

$CVS Insider Trading Activity

$CVS insiders have traded $CVS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL F MAHONEY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,001,000
  • JAMES DAVID CLARK (SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer) sold 7,513 shares for an estimated $498,487

$CVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $CVS stock to their portfolio, and 1,471 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,819,148 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,451,553
  • DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 11,018,438 shares (+2998.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $494,617,681
  • DODGE & COX added 7,075,209 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,606,132
  • PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,475,271 shares (+49.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,674,915
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,690,278 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,546,579
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,423,903 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,589,005
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,362,778 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,845,104

$CVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

