Insider Sale: SVP - Corporate Communications of $EPR Sells 2,500 Shares

Brian Andrew Moriarty, the SVP - Corporate Communications of $EPR, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $129,975. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,299 shares of this class of $EPR stock.

$EPR Insider Trading Activity

$EPR insiders have traded $EPR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GWENDOLYN MARY JOHNSON (SVP - Asset Management) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $210,679

TONYA L. MATER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,120 shares for an estimated $161,928

$EPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $EPR stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

